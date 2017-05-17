Joan-mantini1

Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Restricts Construction Coatings to Improve Air

May 17, 2017
Joan Mantini
KEYWORDS adhesives in construction / coatings in construction / sustainability / sustainability and sealants
To curb air pollution, Hebei Province, Beijing and Tianjin are planning to enforce a unified standard to reduce the use of coatings and adhesives in construction.

According to the standard recently issued, the amount of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) must not exceed set levels in manufacturing, storage and in use of construction coatings and adhesives. The measure is estimated to reduce VOCs in the air by 20%.

Yu Jianhua, chief engineer of the Beijing Municipal Environmental Protection Bureau, believes that rapid urbanization had led construction coating and adhesives to constitute a major part of VOCs in cities. In 2015, 5.16 million tonnes of construction coating was consumed nationwide, an eight-fold increase since 2000.

Jianhua said Beijing had its rules on the use of coatings and adhesives but the latest standard upgraded restrictions and widened the jurisdiction to cover Tianjin and Hebei, where rules had been more relaxed.

Read the full article here.

