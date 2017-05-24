Stopping Mosquitos and Red Ants with Polyurethane Coatings Made From Algae Oil

Larvicides play a vital role in controlling mosquitoes in their breeding sites. A study was carried out to establish the activity of polyesteramide based polyurethane coatings from algae oil against mosquitos’ larvae and red ants responsible for diseases of public health importance. The study concluded that polyurethane coatings can be recommended effectively in mosquitos and ants controlling practices. It was also noted that a cytocompatibility study was carried out and the study shows good results.

