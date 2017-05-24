Coatings / Topics / Testing/Quality Control

Stopping Mosquitos and Red Ants with Polyurethane Coatings Made From Algae Oil

Around_the_Web_Joan
May 24, 2017
No Comments
KEYWORDS polyurethanes
Reprints

Larvicides play a vital role in controlling mosquitoes in their breeding sites. A study was carried out to establish the activity of polyesteramide based polyurethane coatings from algae oil against mosquitos’ larvae and red ants responsible for diseases of public health importance. The study concluded that polyurethane coatings can be recommended effectively in mosquitos and ants controlling practices. It was also noted that a cytocompatibility study was carried out and the study shows good results.

Read the full article here.

More news from around the web:

  1. Multipack Adhesive Cleared For PET Bottle Recycling
  2. A Purdue Professor Explores the Sticky Side of Sea Creatures

Are you interested in news stories on a particular topic? Send your suggestions to Joan Mantini at mantinij@bnpmedia.com.

Blog Topics

Editor's Blog

Survey Says!

Adhesives & Sealants Around the Web

Recent Comments

Thanks for sharing such nice information. I suggest...

I'd really like to find out why people...

High speed rail

Reply

Automotive Sealing Engineer / Vehicle Launch Lead

You must login or register in order to post a comment.