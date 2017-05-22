Henkel News Garners the Most Reader Interest

Henkel recently announced a webinar on Loctite impregnation solutions (LIS) for sealing automotive electronics, taking place at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. CEST (Central European Summer Time) on June 2.

The speaker, Ricardo Szymanowski, is business development manager Europe for LIS - rlectronics, at Henkel Loctite-KID, a position he has held since 2015. Before that, he gained a bachelor’s degree in business and economics at the University of Wuppertal, Schumpeter School of Business and Economics.

The automotive industry is reportedly increasingly calling for electrical and electronic parts to be completely sealed against the environment. Numerous sensors, control units and other important components are now being fitted in locations on the vehicle where they are exposed to aggressive conditions. High temperatures and aggressive chemicals like automatic transmission fluids (ATFs) are commonplace, and many components also have to withstand high pressures.

Szymanowski plans to introduce Loctite LIS and explain how this new process is used to seal and protect against leakages in hybrid plastics/metal parts. The impregnation solution prevents gaps opening up between metal and plastics elements in the parts that are caused by the different expansion rates of the materials.

