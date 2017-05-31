Joan-mantini1

Joan Mantini is Associate Editor of Ceramic Industry, Adhesives & Sealants Industry, and Casino Journal. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, as well as a master’s degree in business administration.

New Glue-Like Substance Could be the Key to Healing Wounds Without Scars

May 31, 2017
Human skin is pretty good at protecting the squishy human body from external danger, so the moment that barrier is compromised with a wound or a cut, a defense system has to kick into action. But that action often results in scar tissue, since we're not really capable of regenerating skin cells to their previous condition. Doctors already use various imperfect solutions to try and minimize scarring, but researchers are working on a study of a new substance that borrows its healing power from mussels.

Reportedly, a team of Korean researchers became interested in mussel-based glue because these bivalves have an amazing ability to stick to rocks battered by ocean waves, and surgical glue needs to work well in a wet environment. Upon conducting early stages of testing, the research team noted that mussel-based glue proved to reduce visible scaring in their test subject believing that the glue is better at regulating collagen fiber growth as opposed to skin that's left to its own devices to repair itself.

