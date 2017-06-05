Teresamcpherson95

Teresa McPherson is Editor of Adhesives & Sealants Industry. She has held several editorial positions during her more than 17 years with BNP Media. A Michigan native, McPherson is a graduate of Eastern Michigan University with bachelor’s degrees in English and journalism.

Huntsman and Clariant Merger Announcement Receives Most Reader Clicks

News from Huntsman and Clariant received the most reader interest last week.

June 5, 2017
Teresa McPherson
This weekly roundup highlights the adhesives, sealants and coatings news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletter and social media platforms.

Clariant and Huntsman Corp. recently announced that their Boards of Directors unanimously approved a definitive agreement to combine in a merger of equals through an all-stock transaction.

The merged company will be named HuntsmanClariant. The combination of both companies will reportedly create a leading global specialty chemical company with sales of approximately $13.2 billion and a combined enterprise value of approximately $20 billion at announcement. The transaction is targeted to close by year end 2017.

“This is the perfect deal at the right time. Clariant and Huntsman are joining forces to gain much broader global reach, create more sustained innovation power and achieve new growth opportunities,” said Hariolf Kottmann, CEO of Clariant. “This is in the best interest of all of our stakeholders. Peter Huntsman and I share the same strategic vision and I look forward to working with him.”

Top 5 News that Sticks for May 28-June 3
1. Huntsman and Clariant to Merge

2. Saint-Gobain to Acquire German Tapes Manufacturer

3. Bostik Expands Distributor Network (#3 last week)

4. Henkel Announces Automotive Electronics Sealing Webinar

5. Henkel to Partner with Fiat Chrysler to Improve Alfa Romeo Performance
 

Automotive Sealing Engineer / Vehicle Launch Lead

