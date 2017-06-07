NASA Investigates Optical Coatings for Far-UV Spectral Range

To meet the projected goals for its next-generation of space telescopes, NASA is reportedly taking on a new optical challenge with the fabrication of protective coatings for mirrors to be used for astrophysics studies in the Lyman Alpha range.

Principal investigator Manuel Quijada is leading a team to investigate techniques and materials for creating and applying protective coatings on highly reflective aluminum mirrors sensitive to the IR, optical and far-UV wavelengths. The goal is to develop a coating and process that not only improves reflectance in the far UV, but also allows observations in the other wavelength bands.

The team is reportedly investigating the use of physical vapor deposition to apply a thin layer of xenon difluoride gas to an aluminum sample. According to Quijada, studies have shown that the treatment of xenon difluoride creates fluorine ions that tightly bind to the aluminum surface, preventing further oxidation. The team is experimenting with two other thin-film deposition techniques, ion-assisted physical vapor deposition and atomic layer deposition, to use for applying thin films of aluminum trifluoride, an environmentally stable coating.

