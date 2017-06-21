Using Infrared Spectroscopy to Measure Hydrocarbon Pollution Levels in Water

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF’s 2015 Progress on Sanitation and Drinking Water report, nearly 700 million people worldwide do not have access to clean drinking water. Reportedly, the issue of poor water quality is starting to return to the developed world as well.



Most of this contamination comes from chlorinated aromatic hydrocarbons (CHCs) and chlorinated aliphatic hydrocarbons. These contaminants are lethal and carcinogenic, and are typically found in environmental water samples. When examining CHC levels in water, the challenge is to use an ideal liquid-liquid extraction technique, to remove the water itself which would hinder with the measurement, with an environmentally friendly solvent.



FT-IR spectroscopy was traditionally used to measure the grease and oil leached into water during offshore oil operations. However, the halogenated solvents that the FT-IR technique used were sources of ozone-depleting chemicals, and so they were thought to be unsafe. This led to a transitory decrease in the use of FT-IR. However, the advantages of FT-IR based techniques such as its simplicity, sensitivity and non-destructive nature caused researchers to develop new, environmentally friendly FT-IR based techniques of CHC measurement which made use of non-halogenated solvents. However, selecting the right FT-IR model for hydrocarbon analysis continues to be a challenge.

