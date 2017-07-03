Teresamcpherson95

Acquisition News from Ashland Receives Most Reader Interest

Last week, news from Ashland garnered the most reader interest.

July 3, 2017
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. recently completed the acquisition of the manufacturing facility in Etain, France, from Reichhold. The facility, which employs approximately 50 people, manufactures unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) used in a variety of end markets.

Reportedly an investment of over $1 million was invested in the new lab facilities and equipment, which includes devices for resins characterization, viscosity and thickening measurement, surface analysis, and mechanical properties, as well as a 1,000 KN press.

“With the new lab, Ashland can accelerate new product development, innovation and validation of products before launch. The lab will be able to replicate exact customer conditions will significantly reduce the time-to-market for our products,” said Allessandro Lago, director of sales, EMEA.

“I believe with Ashland being the number-one player in the SMC/BMC market in North America, we can really leverage off a comprehensive portfolio and the know-how to better serve its customers in Europe,” said Stefan Osterwind, vice president, Ashland Composites EMEA.
Read more…

Top 5 News that Sticks for June 25-July 1
1. Ashland Completes Facility Acquisition from Reichhold

2. Structural Adhesives Market to Grow Nearly 6%

3. NatureWorks Forms Performance Chemicals Division

4. Royal Adhesives & Sealants Acquires Aircraft Sealants Business (#1 last week)

5. Composite Adhesives Market to Rise 8%
 

 

Automotive Sealing Engineer / Vehicle Launch Lead

