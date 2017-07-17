Financial News from H.B. Fuller Receives Most Reader Interest

H.B. Fuller Co. recently reported financial results for the second quarter that ended June 3. Net income for the second quarter of 2017 was $25.9 million, vs. net income of $33.3 million, in last year’s second quarter.

Net revenue for the second quarter of 2017 was $561.7 million, up 5.5% vs. the second quarter of 2016. The company suggests that higher volume, and acquisitions positively impacted net revenue growth, which was offset by negative foreign currency translation.

“A spike in raw material costs and the timing of our price increases impacted earnings in the second quarter however price increases have been implemented and the underlying performance of our business is in line with expectations for 2017,” said Jim Owens, president and CEO.

