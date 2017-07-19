Joan-mantini1

Joan Mantini is Associate Editor of Ceramic Industry, Adhesives & Sealants Industry, and Casino Journal.

Coatings

Moth Eyes Inspire Glare-Resistant Coating For Cellphone Screens

July 19, 2017
Joan Mantini
KEYWORDS adhesives in electrical/electronic / sealants in electrical/electronic
A team of researchers is working on a new film coating for cell phone and tablet screens inspired by moth eyes. The light-trapping structures on the moth eyes were copied and reportedly, the new film makes cell phone screens easier to read both in the sun as well as in shaded areas. However, although the design has been tested, researchers are still working on fine-tuning the design so it is capable of withstanding the wear-and-tear so many of us put our cell phones under on a daily basis.

Read the full article here.

Are you interested in news stories on a particular topic? Send your suggestions to Joan Mantini at mantinij@bnpmedia.com.

Automotive Sealing Engineer / Vehicle Launch Lead

