Moth Eyes Inspire Glare-Resistant Coating For Cellphone Screens

A team of researchers is working on a new film coating for cell phone and tablet screens inspired by moth eyes. The light-trapping structures on the moth eyes were copied and reportedly, the new film makes cell phone screens easier to read both in the sun as well as in shaded areas. However, although the design has been tested, researchers are still working on fine-tuning the design so it is capable of withstanding the wear-and-tear so many of us put our cell phones under on a daily basis.

