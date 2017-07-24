Dow Personnel News Receives Most Reader Interest

The Dow Chemical Co. recently announced that Karen S. Carter has been named chief inclusion officer, a new role at the company reportedly created to strengthen the integration of diversity and inclusion with business strategy and results. Carter will have global responsibility for enhancing the integration of diversity and inclusion across the company as a key driver and enabler of its long-term growth strategy.

During her 20-year career with the company, Carter has served in several strategic business leadership roles across Dow’s packaging and specialty plastics, building and construction, and polypropylene licensing and catalyst businesses. Subsequent to prior positions, her most recent included leading the North America packaging and specialty plastics business where she was responsible for developing and driving the business strategy as well as delivering the regional profit and loss results.

Read more…

Top 5 News that Sticks for July 16-22

1. Carter Named Dow Chief Inclusion Officer

2. AkzoNobel Completes Research Facility Expansion (#5 last week)

3. Techsil Announces Distributor Agreement with Henkel

4. H.B. Fuller Acquires Brazilian Adhesives Manufacturer

5. Evonik Combines Businesses into New Crosslinkers Business Line

