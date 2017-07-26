Joan-mantini1

Joan Mantini is Associate Editor of Ceramic Industry, Adhesives & Sealants Industry, and Casino Journal. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, as well as a master’s degree in business administration.

Gecko Grip to Clean Up Space Junk

Grippers using super clingy adhesive could allow climbing robots to have multi-functional purpose on a spacecraft.

July 26, 2017
Joan Mantini
A surprising amount of waste is left in space from mankind’s adventures.  Researchers are addressing this concern and they are experimenting, using gecko feet as their inspiration, in designing a robotic gripper for a new solution to help clean up more efficiently. Grippers using super clingy adhesive could allow climbing robots to have multi-functional purpose on a spacecraft including checking and repairing defects to even shooting new space videos.

Read the full article here.

Are you interested in news stories on a particular topic? Send your suggestions to Joan Mantini at mantinij@bnpmedia.com.

