Gecko Grip to Clean Up Space Junk

A surprising amount of waste is left in space from mankind’s adventures. Researchers are addressing this concern and they are experimenting, using gecko feet as their inspiration, in designing a robotic gripper for a new solution to help clean up more efficiently. Grippers using super clingy adhesive could allow climbing robots to have multi-functional purpose on a spacecraft including checking and repairing defects to even shooting new space videos.

