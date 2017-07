“With this acquisition, we will further enhance our business in Brazil by partnering with customers to produce new and better consumer and durable goods products in this dynamic region,” said Jim Owens, president and CEO.

Top 5 News that Sticks for July 23-29

1. H.B. Fuller Acquires Brazilian Adhesives Manufacturer (#4 last week)

2. Fumed Silica Market to Jump 7%

3. Pilot Chemical Acquires ATRP Solutions

4. BASF Begins Plasticizer Production in Texas

5. Arkema Expands Palmer Holland’s Territory