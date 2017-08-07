LORD’s Regional Leadership News Announcement Garners Most Reader Interest

LORD Corp. recently announced that Charmaine Riggins has been named president of the company’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, and Gareth McAllister has been named president Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Since joining LORD in 1995 as senior engineer for the company’s structural adhesives and coatings division, Riggins has served in positions of increasing responsibility in the areas of technology, marketing, finance, sales, operations, and a previous international assignment in Europe.

McAllister joined the company in 2007 and has worked in a number of regional and global roles of increasing responsibility, including business management, operations, strategic alliances, and product management.

Read more…

Top 5 News that Sticks for July 30-Auugust 5

1. LORD Announces Regional Leadership Appointments

2. 3M Second-Quarter Sales Up Nearly 2%

3. RPM Fourth Quarter Sales Grow 4%

4. Huntsman-Clariant Merger on Track

5. H.B. Fuller Acquires Brazilian Adhesives Manufacturer (#1 last week)

