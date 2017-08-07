Teresamcpherson95

Teresa McPherson is Editor of Adhesives & Sealants Industry. She has held several editorial positions during her more than 17 years with BNP Media. A Michigan native, McPherson is a graduate of Eastern Michigan University with bachelor’s degrees in English and journalism.

LORD’s Regional Leadership News Announcement Garners Most Reader Interest

Readers most interested in LORD’s personnel news announcement last week.

Top 5 news ASI
August 7, 2017
Teresa McPherson
No Comments
KEYWORDS acquisitions / additives / financial results / mergers / personnel / resins and base polymers
Reprints

LORD Corp. recently announced that Charmaine Riggins has been named president of the company’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, and Gareth McAllister has been named president Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Since joining LORD in 1995 as senior engineer for the company’s structural adhesives and coatings division, Riggins has served in positions of increasing responsibility in the areas of technology, marketing, finance, sales, operations, and a previous international assignment in Europe.

McAllister joined the company in 2007 and has worked in a number of regional and global roles of increasing responsibility, including business management, operations, strategic alliances, and product management.
Read more…

Top 5 News that Sticks for July 30-Auugust 5
1. LORD Announces Regional Leadership Appointments

2. 3M Second-Quarter Sales Up Nearly 2%

3. RPM Fourth Quarter Sales Grow 4%

4. Huntsman-Clariant Merger on Track

5. H.B. Fuller Acquires Brazilian Adhesives Manufacturer (#1 last week)
 

Blog Topics

Editor's Blog

Survey Says!

Adhesives & Sealants Around the Web

Recent Comments

Thanks for sharing such nice information. I suggest...

I'd really like to find out why people...

High speed rail

Reply

Automotive Sealing Engineer / Vehicle Launch Lead

Teresamcpherson95

Teresa McPherson is Editor of Adhesives & Sealants Industry. She has held several editorial positions during her more than 17 years with BNP Media. A Michigan native, McPherson is a graduate of Eastern Michigan University with bachelor’s degrees in English and journalism.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.