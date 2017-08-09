Slug Slime Inspires New Wound-Mending Surgical Adhesive

Researchers have been inspired by nature yet again. Recently, the goo in slug slime has been of interest for the development of new surgical adhesives to be used for aid in wound-mending. The researchers believe they have developed tough, flexible glue designed to help patch up wounds that could also work on bloody, moving tissue.

During testing, the double-layered hydrogel material was reportedly found not only to stick to pig skin but also cartilage, heart, artery and liver tissues. In addition, researchers found that unlike the more commonly used medical superglues, or cyanoacrylates, the new glues did not form strong bonds immediately; instead, a rapid increase in adhesion over time was formed, a feature the researchers believe will demonstrate to be useful when it comes to handling and repositioning.

Read the full article here.



More news from around the web:

Are you interested in news stories on a particular topic? Send your suggestions to Joan Mantini at mantinij@bnpmedia.com.