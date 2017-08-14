Teresamcpherson95

Teresa McPherson is Editor of Adhesives & Sealants Industry. She has held several editorial positions during her more than 17 years with BNP Media. A Michigan native, McPherson is a graduate of Eastern Michigan University with bachelor’s degrees in English and journalism.

Readers Most Interested in Floor Adhesive Market Predictions

Last week, floor adhesive market predictions garnered the most reader interest.

Top 5 news ASI
August 14, 2017
Teresa McPherson
No Comments
KEYWORDS acquisitions / additives / adhesives in construction / awards / distributors / market trends / mergers / resins and base polymers / sealants in construction
Reprints

The growth of the floor adhesive market is reportedly driven by the increasing demand for these adhesives from the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. These floorings are widely used in the healthcare, food, and automotive, among other industries.
Read more

Top 5 News that Sticks for August 6-12
1. Floor Adhesive Market to Grow 5%

2. Dow Corning Receives Bosch Global Supplier Award

3. Hybrid Adhesives and Hybrid Sealants Market to Be Worth $7.54 Billion

4. AJ Adhesives Acquires Adhesives Plus

5. Adhesive and Sealants Market to Rise 5%
 

Blog Topics

Editor's Blog

Survey Says!

Adhesives & Sealants Around the Web

Recent Comments

Thanks for sharing such nice information. I suggest...

I'd really like to find out why people...

High speed rail

Reply

Automotive Sealing Engineer / Vehicle Launch Lead

Teresamcpherson95

Teresa McPherson is Editor of Adhesives & Sealants Industry. She has held several editorial positions during her more than 17 years with BNP Media. A Michigan native, McPherson is a graduate of Eastern Michigan University with bachelor’s degrees in English and journalism.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.