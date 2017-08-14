Readers Most Interested in Floor Adhesive Market Predictions

The growth of the floor adhesive market is reportedly driven by the increasing demand for these adhesives from the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. These floorings are widely used in the healthcare, food, and automotive, among other industries.

Top 5 News that Sticks for August 6-12

1. Floor Adhesive Market to Grow 5%

2. Dow Corning Receives Bosch Global Supplier Award

3. Hybrid Adhesives and Hybrid Sealants Market to Be Worth $7.54 Billion

4. AJ Adhesives Acquires Adhesives Plus

5. Adhesive and Sealants Market to Rise 5%

