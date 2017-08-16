Produce Shelf Life Expands With New Nanocoating

A sprayable nanocoating technique has been developed by scientists with the use of plant-derived polyphenol. This nanometer-thick film can be applied to commodity goods to enhance shelf life. The coating is reportedly edible on produce and has drawn curiosity in the food and agricultural industry, as it could prolong produce post-harvest shelf and possibly provide additional nutrients that might actually be useful for human health.

