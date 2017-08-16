Joan-mantini1

Joan Mantini is Associate Editor of Ceramic Industry, Adhesives & Sealants Industry, and Casino Journal. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, as well as a master’s degree in business administration.

Coatings

Produce Shelf Life Expands With New Nanocoating

This nanometer-thick film can be applied to commodity goods to enhance shelf life.

August 16, 2017
Joan Mantini
KEYWORDS consumer adhesives / consumer sealants
A sprayable nanocoating technique has been developed by scientists with the use of plant-derived polyphenol. This nanometer-thick film can be applied to commodity goods to enhance shelf life.  The coating is reportedly edible on produce and has drawn curiosity in the food and agricultural industry, as it could prolong produce post-harvest shelf and possibly provide additional nutrients that might actually be useful for human health.

Read the full article here.

Automotive Sealing Engineer / Vehicle Launch Lead

