Joan Mantini is Associate Editor of Ceramic Industry, Adhesives & Sealants Industry, and Casino Journal. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, as well as a master’s degree in business administration.

Fabricating Smart Surfaces

A new study in plasma processes and polymers shows promising forecasts.

August 30, 2017
Due to increased interest in smart polymer coatings used to control wetting properties, scientists are working on a way to further develop the properties in applications. A new study in plasma processes and polymers shows promising forecasts for the plasma copolymerization techniques used in ‘fabricating smart surfaces with tunable wettability and reversibility switchable pH-responsiveness.’ The study of the smart polymer coatings concluded that the possible wettability range is broad and the method has generated more potential for the fabrication of smart surfaces.

Read the full article here.

