Due to increased interest in smart polymer coatings used to control wetting properties, scientists are working on a way to further develop the properties in applications. A new study in plasma processes and polymers shows promising forecasts for the plasma copolymerization techniques used in ‘fabricating smart surfaces with tunable wettability and reversibility switchable pH-responsiveness.’ The study of the smart polymer coatings concluded that the possible wettability range is broad and the method has generated more potential for the fabrication of smart surfaces.

