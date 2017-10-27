Solving Engineering Challenges with Functional Coatings

Teflon, or polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), is one of the most versatile industrial coatings available today. Best known for its nonstick properties, Teflon offers an extremely low coefficient of friction, chemical inertness, and excellent dielectric stability. Far more than a product for cookware, Teflon’s non-stick properties can be used to solve a variety of design challenges, including preventing the buildup of contaminants, corrosion and bacteria, and reducing friction or sticking between parts that come into contact. It can also be used as an ingredient in heavy-wear, high-load applications.

“Teflon is the ultimate ‘problem solver’ for design issues that can include sticking, release, wear, noise and abrasion,” says George Osterhout of Orion Industries, one of the largest Chemours-licensed applicators for Teflon coatings in North America. “Engineers often seek assistance when they are experiencing problems, whether it’s a part that has no coating or a coating that isn’t performing as expected.”