A Holistic Approach to Adhesive Selection

Adhesive selectors, whether published guides or human, typically begin with determining which adhesive product or products will adhere to the substrate. That approach is necessary for repair applications, and may even be necessary for fixing a production issue on-the-fly. Engineers working in assembly need to consider the functionality of the device first. Adjusting substrate materials, processes, or joint designs may also be considered, but not automatically required. Next, testing to verify performance is necessary—and strongly recommended.

While the technical data sheets (TDSs) that potential suppliers offer can be helpful, creating a specification directly from a data sheet is asking for trouble. Most times, none of the data provided will actually translate to your specific assembly application because the data was created in a laboratory environment on standard test coupons. Though your performance priorities and process needs will lead you to choose your own priorities, it is important to discuss your needs with potential suppliers in a focused manner.