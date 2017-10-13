Silo Systems for Safety

Leeds-based Everbuild Building Products Ltd., part of the international Sika Group, is one of the UK’s leading sealant, adhesive and building chemical manufacturers, with customers in over 70 countries. It recently installed fully integrated silo protection systems (SPS) by Hycontrol to ensure the ongoing safe and reliable pneumatic filling of powder storage silos. The integrated protection systems, which feature full ground-level testing (GLT) capabilities for all critical system components, have been fitted to two 10-m-high silos used to store finely powdered dolomite.

The dolomite, an essential raw material in a range of the company’s adhesive and sealant formulations, is delivered by road tanker. It is important that the filling process does not result in the over-pressurization or overfilling of the silos. Typical storage silos are not pressure-rated vessels and, as a result, they can rupture at pressures as low as 1 or 2 psi above atmospheric. Failure of any safety system installed to prevent such problems can result in serious personnel injury, environmental pollution, loss of product and disruption to production.