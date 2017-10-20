Creating a Better Bond with Laminated Coil

For manufacturers that use flat-rolled steel, aluminum and other metals to fabricate parts or products, the ability to bond decorative foils and laminate films to the substrate provides an opportunity to deliver attractive finishes for a competitive edge. Decorative finishes include the look of stainless steel, brushed copper, and wood grains, as well as a variety of colors, imprints, and gloss grades. Laminate films can also serve a functional purpose by providing scratch or chemical resistance.

However, the process of laminating to metals is fraught with potential complications. If the wrong adhesive is used, if the curing process is not precisely controlled, or other variables are not managed, the result can be a high scrap rate or parts that fail in the field. When this occurs, OEMs and even the coil processors that supply them with bare or B-stage (pre-applied adhesive) coil turn to custom formulators for unique solutions to production issues. In many cases, the proper adhesive formulation can have significant benefits, such as speeding production, eliminating scrap, reducing the amount of material required, and even improving corrosion, UV, and antimicrobial resistance.