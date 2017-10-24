Royal Adhesives and Sealants Sale to H.B. Fuller Final

American Securities LLC recently announced that it has completed the sale of Royal Adhesives & Sealants to H.B. Fuller Co. for $1.575 billion.

"We are proud of our commitment to innovation and our long-term customer relationships," said Ted Clark, president and CEO of Royal. "We have drawn upon American Securities' significant experience in the specialty chemicals sector to help us continue to deliver industry-leading growth. We look forward to our next chapter of growth with H.B. Fuller."