High-Performance Bonding

As vehicle manufacturers worldwide look to reduce weight from their cars and trucks in order to boost fuel economy and reduce emissions, they must set aside the mindset that has dictated traditional material and process choices and instead consider new and emerging technologies. This includes selecting adhesives and other joining options. Each car today contains, on average, 15 kg (~ 33 lbs) of adhesives,―and this amount will likely increase in the future. Components such as instrument panels, fenders, windshield wipers, gears and the cross members on frames are all kept in place by various types of adhesives.

Today, adhesive technology is gaining greater scrutiny because automakers increasingly are turning to polymer-based composites to replace steel and aluminum, which creates a growing need to find effective ways to bond these types of mixed materials. In some applications, adhesives need to provide structure and rigidity; in others, they need to be flexible and pliable―all while providing a nearly unbreakable bond.