The Future Is in Sustainability and Safety

Sustainability has become a key driver for the adhesives industry. Once considered a “nice to have” feature, sustainability is increasingly valued by both adhesive producers and end users. In addition, regulations calling for safer, cleaner materials, especially in Europe, are driving the demand for more environmentally friendly products.

The adhesives manufacturing industry is expected to grow in the next five years, thanks to increasing demand from the downstream markets, according to a market research report by IBISWorld.1 Consumers are becoming more informed about where and how their products are made, and they increasingly include sustainability as part of their criteria for purchasing. According to an international study by Unilever, one-third of consumers (about 33%) are choosing to buy from brands based on their social and environmental impact.2 As adhesives are used in a range of everyday materials, consumer demand will continue to elevate the need for sustainable products. Companies that can meet these expectations will cement their leadership position within the industry as the supplier of choice.