Clark Named VP-Manufacturing at Hooven-Dayton

Hooven-Dayton Corp. (HDC) recently announced that David Clark has been appointed vice president of manufacturing. Clark began at HDC in October 2016, assuming overall responsibilities of manufacturing operations. He reportedly will focus on implementing continuous improvement practices to optimize and streamline processes that will lead to efficient allocation of resources and finding creative solutions for working faster, better, and smarter to maximize company profitability. Clark reportedly will be reporting directly to Christopher Che, president and CEO.

“David is a very strong and needed addition to our team,” said Che. “He has a track record of streamlining and creating efficient manufacturing processes that will improve the company's profitability. We are counting on David to help deliver the financial and operational results needed to meet the goals that we have established for the company. David’s appointment makes sense as we continue to evolve our senior management team and is part of our overall strategy to strengthen, develop, and meet the growth goals of the next several years.”

