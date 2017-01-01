Asi0217-scottbader-img11
Info for Transportation

Replicating History with Structural Adhesives

The Spitfire Heritage Trust recently completed a major project, successfully building an exact, full-sized all-fiberglass replica of the iconic WWII Battle of Britain Supermarine Spitfire Mk VB (Type 359) from …
Finished Adhesives and Sealants

Creating Flow in High-Variety Environments

Kevin Duggan
Adhesives and sealants manufacturers face unique challenges compared to other industries when undergoing lean or continuous improvement initiatives, including chemical reactions, vessels, batch sizes, curing times, long setups and required …
End User Features

Taking the Lead of the Adhesives and Sealants Industry

Teresa McPherson
William (Bill) Allmond became president of the Adhesive and Sealant Council Inc. (ASC) in August 2016, after serving as vice president of the Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates for …
Finished Adhesives and Sealants

Adhesive and Sealant Council Convention and Expo Comes to Atlanta

From April 3-5, experts from across the adhesive and sealants industry will come together at the Adhesive and Sealant Council (ASC) Annual Spring Convention and Expo in Atlanta. The event …
Finished Adhesives and Sealants

Medical Market to Spur U.S. Silicone Demand

U.S. demand for silicones is forecast to climb 4.5% annually to $4.4 billion in 2020, with volume rising 2.6% per year to 908 million lbs (see Table 1). This will …
Finished Adhesives and Sealants

On the Bonding Edge

A new reworkable edgebond adhesive* from Zymet has been shown to enhance the board-level reliability of a large wafer-level chip-scale package (WLCSP).  The work was performed in a collaborative effort …
End User Features

Continued Growth for Adhesives in Electronics

The global electronic adhesives market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of close to 10% from 2017-2021, according “Global Electronic Adhesives Market 2017-2021,” a recent …

ASI Top 25