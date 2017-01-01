Asi0117-wrmeadows-img1
End User Features

Keeping Canada Dry with Waterproof Sealants

When the Hawkesbury District & General Hospital (HGH) decided to build two large additions to its community hospital in Hawkesbury, Ontario, Canada, construction officials knew there was a big problem …
Finished Adhesives and Sealants

Improving Polyurethane Coatings for Water Infrastructure

America’s infrastructure GPA stands at a D+, with an estimated $3.6 trillion of work needed by 2020 to repair the country’s out-of-date structures, bridges, roads, etc.1 Part of these issues …
Raw Materials and Chemicals

Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene Liquid Resins for Adhesives Applications

Taejun Yoo Herbert Chao
Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) resins occupy a unique space within the landscape of commercially available polyols in the context of polyurethane elastomers. Characterized by low temperature flexibility, hydrophobicity and hydrolytic stability, …
Finished Adhesives and Sealants

Enhancing Assembly Line Efficiencies with Silicone Foams

Michael Hartmann
The global manufacturing industry has faced many challenges and has had to adapt to growing megatrends across the globe to remain competitive. Manufacturers have had to become more customer focused …
Testing/Quality Control

Carbon Dioxide Spray Cleaning for Modern Manufacturing

David Jackson
Several important factors, such as concern for the environment, economic competitiveness and technology, have converged over the past 25 years to cause both industry and government to constantly reassess the …
Info for Transportation

Top 25 ASI Feature Articles of 2016

Below are the year’s most-viewed feature articles on the ASI website (posted and viewed from 1/1/16 to date). …
Info for Assembly

Top 10 ASI New Product Stories of 2016

Most-viewed new products items (posted and viewed from 1/1/16 to date) focused on finished adhesives. …

