APMT Releases Second-Generation Industrial ACOMP

Advanced Polymer Monitoring Technologies (APMT) recently announced it has launched its second-generation industrial ACOMP product with a successful installation at an industrial polymer manufacturing facility. The second generation ACOMP was installed in June, reportedly achieving more than 99% availability since installation.

APMT is currently using its laboratory ACOMP in its applications engineering lab to develop applications for new chemistries and optimize polymerization processes. The expansion of ACOMP to other polymer chemistries is intended to reduce manufacturing costs, improve product quality, and reduce the environmental footprint of polymer manufacturers.

“This second generation ACOMP provides us with additional data regarding the value generated by ACOMP,” said Alex Reed, CEO. “We continue to push our technology to meet the challenges and needs of our customers, and our team is excited to continue expanding ACOMP to new chemistries in partnership with our customers.”

