Saller Appointed to DELO Management Board

DELO Industrial Adhesives has appointed Robert Saller to its management board, effective in January. Saller, who has been with the company since 1990, reportedly will help strengthen the management team and be responsible for several divisions, including international sales, product management, business development, and equipment technology. As a managing director, Saller will work closely with DELO’s existing managing partners, Sabine Herold and Wolf-Dietrich Herold, Ph.D., to help grow and set the course for future development of the company.

“With an increase in sales from €30 to 80 million (approximately $31.9 to $85.1 million) between 2010 and 2016, and an expectation that we will continue to grow into the future, we decided to implement a broader management structure that will grow with us as we expand in the future,” said Sabine Herold. “We’re happy that Robert will play a more active role in helping DELO reach these goals.”

For more information, visit www.delo-adhesives.com.