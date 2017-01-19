Charles Ross Completes Largest Facility to Date

Charles Ross & Son Co. recently announced the completion of the largest Ross manufacturing facility to date. Ross Wuxi Equipment, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary in China, reportedly officially moved into its new 250,000-sq.ft. site in December 2016. A formal inauguration is scheduled for March.

Ross Wuxi manufactures planetary mixers for pharmaceutical processing, high-speed dispersers for the coatings industry, multi-shaft mixers for adhesives production, and other specialty mixing equipment. In the new space, Ross Wuxi reportedly has tripled its manufacturing space and a workforce of 350 employees.

