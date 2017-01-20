Nexeo Solutions, Silberline Expand Partnership

Nexeo Solutions Inc. and Silberline Manufacturing Co. Inc. have expanded their partnership with special effect and performance aluminum pigments in the coatings, printing ink, and plastic markets. Nexeo Solutions reportedly will also be representing Silberline’s roof coatings quality pigments.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Silberline, one of our long-term strategic partners,” said Joey Gullion, vice president of specialty chemicals, Nexeo Solutions. “This will enhance our ability to bring quality products and solutions to our customers.”

“Our customers will benefit from Nexeo Solutions’ service and logistics excellence,” said Frank D. Nataro, vice president, sales and marketing, Americas and Europe for Silberline. “Their ability to promote the benefits of Silberline’s products along with their uncompromising commitment to customer satisfaction will greatly enhance Silberline’s value proposition for our customers.”

For more information, visit www.silberline.com or www.nexeosolutions.com.