ASHLAND: Marine Gelcoats

A new marine gelcoat is available from this company. Maxguard™ SCP is a new line of high-performance marine gelcoats that deliver multi-functional benefits including aesthetics, weatherability, and dependability.

“The exterior appearance of a boat is critical to boat owners who typically invest a lot of resources and many man-hours maintaining their vessel to keep it looking beautiful,” said Ryan Wilkins, marine gelcoat product manager, North America. “Ashland’s gelcoats maintain their luster, protecting a boat’s finish for years so its owner can continue to take pride in how the boat looks. This is of great value to the consumer and our customers. With the SCP product line, Ashland continues to advance the aesthetic and performance capabilities of gelcoat technology.”

The line of marine gelcoats reportedly exhibit high depth of color. It is formulated to provide high levels of UV-, blush- and blister-resistance. In addition to its appearance and performance, the gelcoats can offer easy application properties and reparability, and crack-resistance.

