RadTech Launches Email Course
RadTech recently announced it has launched an email-based course, UV/EB Chemistry Fundamentals.
January 26, 2017
RadTech recently announced it has launched an email-based course, UV/EB Chemistry Fundamentals. This free course reportedly features eight lessons sent in a weekly email, which take approximately 10 minutes to complete.
After the final lesson, RadTech will email a course completion certification, which can be posted on LinkedIn. The first course is UV/EB Chemistry Fundamentals, followed by courses including: What Is UV/EB Curing?; Basic Chemistry of UV Curing; and Basic Materials Used in UV/EB Curing.
For more information, visit www.radtech.org.
