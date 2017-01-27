Resiplast and Alchemy Polymers Form New Company

Resiplast US Inc. and Alchemy Polymers recently announced they have concluded a joint-venture in order to centralize their business activities into a new company, Alchemy-Spetec. The company reportedly will be created on a 50/50 basis and will be led by Stephen Barton, the owner and managing director of Alchemy Polymers.

The Spetec range of products will be produced in an Alchemy Polymers factory, which will be contributed to the new company. Alchemy-Spetec also will allow Alchemy Polymers and Resiplast to manufacture and market complementary products in its facilities.

For more information, visit www.alchemy-spetec.com.