The Spitfire Heritage Trust recently completed a major project, successfully building an exact, full-sized all-fiberglass replica of the iconic WWII Battle of Britain Supermarine Spitfire Mk VB (Type 359) from scratch. Designed by Reginald Mitchell and produced from 1938-1948 at Supermarine Aviation where Mitchell was employed as an engineer, the original Spitfire fighter-interceptor was the first all-metal stressed-skin aircraft.