Pilot Chemical Receives Responsible Care Certification

Pilot Chemical Co. recently announced it has earned its certification under the American Chemistry Council (ACC) Responsible Care program, a voluntary environmental, health, safety and security initiative led by the ACC. Pilot Chemical reportedly participated in a comprehensive review that included environmental management, safety procedures, regulatory compliance, product safety, security measures, emergency response plans, and community outreach.

“Responsible Care has always been at the heart of Pilot Chemical,” said Mike Scott, president. “This certification proves our longstanding daily commitment to ethical, safe, secure, and environmentally sound practices that protect our employees, customers, and the communities where we live and work. I am very proud of our leadership’s dedication and our commitment to continuous improvement.”

For more information, visit www.pilotchemical.com.