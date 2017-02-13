AJ Adhesives Marks 25 Years
AJ Adhesives Inc. and Mid-America Packaging (MAP) are both celebrating milestone anniversaries.
February 13, 2017
AJ Adhesives Inc. and sister company Mid-America Packaging (MAP) recently announced they are both celebrating milestone anniversaries. AJ Adhesives is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and MAP is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
With four stocking warehouses, the companies’ sales staff can reportedly recommend the correct adhesives and equipment to a variety of industries and sectors.
For more information, visit www.ajadhesives.com.
