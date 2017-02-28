L&L PRODUCTS: Elastomeric Adhesive

A-J215 is an elastomeric adhesive that was formulated to help bond and seal FRP, stainless steel, and aluminum applications at one of the world’s leading bus manufacturers. For many years, this major bus maker reportedly used a conventional polyurethane elastic adhesive to bond and seal the side, roof, and front/rear panels of their bus and coach models. Prior to application of the adhesive, each substrate required cleaning and priming with a specialist pre-treatment systems.

A-J215 was reportedly able to allow this customer to modernize and accelerate the company’s production process for future models. The primerless adhesive is free from solvents and isocyanates. Hence, panels can be over painted when wet.

For more information, visit www.llproducts.com.