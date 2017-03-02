DELO Receives ISO Certification

DELO recently announced it has received ISO 14001:2015 certification. This standard reportedly strives to promote environmental protection and reduce the impact of products on the environment.

“We obtained certification after an extensive two-day audit conducted by accredited auditors,” said Christian Walther, vice president production and quality management. “This certification confirms how committed we are as a company to being environmentally conscious in all areas of our business through the coming years as part of our strategic direction.”

DELO also reportedly received recertification according to the ISO 9001:2015 quality standard.

For more information, visit https://www.delo-adhesives.com.