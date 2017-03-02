Adhesives & Sealants HeadlinesTopicsFinished Adhesives and Sealants

DELO Receives ISO Certification

DELO also reportedly received recertification according to the ISO 9001:2015 quality standard.

DELO recently announced it has received ISO 14001:2015 certification. This standard reportedly strives to promote environmental protection and reduce the impact of products on the environment.

“We obtained certification after an extensive two-day audit conducted by accredited auditors,” said Christian Walther, vice president production and quality management. “This certification confirms how committed we are as a company to being environmentally conscious in all areas of our business through the coming years as part of our strategic direction.”

For more information, visit https://www.delo-adhesives.com.

 

 

