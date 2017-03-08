Wacker Chemie to Expand Silicone Production in Brazil

Wacker Chemie AG recently announced it is expanding its silicone production at its Jandira site near São Paulo, Brazil. A multi-purpose facility is reportedly being built to manufacture antifoam compounds and functional silicone fluids.

The expansion is reportedly a response to growing regional demand for specialty silicones needed in the textile, paper, household and personal care, and cosmetics industry. Investments for the expansion will total around €7 million (~ $7.4 million).

While the reactor for silicone fluids is scheduled for completion in the second quarter, the plant for antifoam compounds is expected to come on stream by the end of the year.

