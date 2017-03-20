Oxea Opens Second Propanol Unit in Texas

Oxea recently announced it has started the construction of a new world-scale propanol unit at its production site at Bay City, Texas. The new unit, Propanol 2, is scheduled to come on stream in 2018.

Once commissioned, it will reportedly add a capacity of 100,000 mt/year of propanol and 40,000 mt/year of propionaldehyde. Propanol is used to manufacture products mainly ending up in printing inks, coatings, adhesives, and pharmaceuticals applications.

“This project reflects our long-term selective growth strategy. It helps us reinforce our strong position as the largest producer of propanol worldwide. Propanol 2 will provide Oxea with opportunities for further expansion into profitable growth areas,” said Purnendu Rai, executive vice president, global sales and oxo-intermediates.

