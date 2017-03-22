R.D. Abbott Signs Distribution Agreement for LORD Adhesives

R.D. Abbott Co. Inc. recently announced it has entered into an agreement with LORD Corp. to distribute its In-Mold Bonding (IMB™) adhesives in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

“Throughout our 68-year partnership with LORD Corp., RDAbbott has remained a collaborative ally grounded in reliable materials, quality service and operational excellence,” said Scott Kearns, COO, R.D. Abbott. “We are grateful for this new opportunity and are confident in our ability to advance their market share and to discover innovative applications for their IMB adhesives.

For more information, visit www.lord.com or www.rdabbott.com.