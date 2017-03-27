H.B. Fuller Completes First Phase of Expansion in India

H.B. Fuller recently announced it has officially opened its new Pune, India, business office and a new R&D center in its Shirwal, India, manufacturing facility. The facilities were inaugurated by Jim Owens, president and CEO, on March 18-19, reportedly marking the conclusion of its first phase of investment of $20 million in India. This expansion intends to strengthen H.B. Fuller’s commitment to customers in India and the neighboring areas.

“We are pleased to be expanding our footprint in India,” Owens said. “We are optimistic about the new opportunities our new business office and R&D center will provide us―and our customers. By having a state-of-the-art facility and adhesive experts on the ground in India, we will help accelerate innovation in the region and help drive customer performance.”

The new Pune, India, business office houses 50 employees in customer support and administrative roles, and reportedly offers a modern atmosphere to encourage innovative thinking and to host customer meetings. Spanning 5,000 sq ft of the Shirwal manufacturing facility, the new R&D center features dedicated areas to conduct experiments, run demonstrations and train customers on its hot melt, water-based, anaerobic and cyanoacrylate technologies. Its close proximity to the production floor also reportedly increases collaboration between the company’s R&D and operations teams.

