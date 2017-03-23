Adhesives & Sealants HeadlinesTopicsRaw Materials and Chemicals

Ashland Establishes Corrosion Science Center

The ACSC intends to be a forum where industry partners, end users, design engineers and fabricators can work with Ashland.

March 23, 2017
Ashland recently announced it has established the Ashland Corrosion Science Center (ACSC) as a new center of excellence to support corrosion applications based on fiber-reinforced polymers (FRP). The ACSC intends to be a forum where industry partners, end users, design engineers and fabricators can work with Ashland to grow the profitability and usability of FRP composites in corrosion-resistant applications.

The ACSC was reportedly designed to build upon the extraordinary success Ashland’s customers have seen for many years with the Kehl Center of Excellence in Europe.

For more information, visit www.ashland.com.  

 

