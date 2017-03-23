Ashland Establishes Corrosion Science Center

Ashland recently announced it has established the Ashland Corrosion Science Center (ACSC) as a new center of excellence to support corrosion applications based on fiber-reinforced polymers (FRP). The ACSC intends to be a forum where industry partners, end users, design engineers and fabricators can work with Ashland to grow the profitability and usability of FRP composites in corrosion-resistant applications.

The ACSC was reportedly designed to build upon the extraordinary success Ashland’s customers have seen for many years with the Kehl Center of Excellence in Europe.

