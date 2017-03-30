ExxonMobil Chemical to Expand Global Hydrocarbon Fluids Capacity by 250,000 Tons Per Year

ExxonMobil Chemical Co., a division of Exxon Mobil Corp., recently announced that it is expanding the capacity of its global hydrocarbon fluid assets by more than 250,000 tons per year at its world-scale petrochemical sites in Antwerp, Belgium; Baytown, Texas; and Jurong Island, Singapore. The capacity expansions intend to help the company produce higher volumes of its ExxsolTM series of differentiated fluids, as well as a broader portfolio of hydrocarbon fluids such as Isopar™ and Solvesso™.

“As a leading global supplier of petrochemical products, ExxonMobil Chemical is committed to meeting the growing global demand for high-performance modern hydrocarbon fluids,” said Prasanna Joshi, global fluids marketing manager, ExxonMobil Chemical Co. “We understand the strategic importance of developing differentiated products that both provide our customers with customized solutions to meet their application needs, as well as maximize shareholder value.”

Demand for hydrocarbon fluids is reportedly increasing globally due to strong growth in the industrial sector, coupled with the need to comply with health, safety and environmental regulations such as the Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labeling of Chemicals.



