ROSS ENGINEERING: Tanks

This company’s ASME tanks are custom built to serve a range of applications and processing requirements in virtually any industry. The pictured 5,000-gal stainless steel tank is designed for full vacuum up to 10 psig internal pressure at 200°F in accordance with ASME code sect. VIII, div. 1 latest edition. It includes various size flange connections and manways, a half pipe jacket on the sidewalls and a dimpled jacket on the bottom head.

