Wacker Opens Training Center in Japan

Wacker Chemie AG recently announced it has opened a new Wacker Academy training center in Tsukuba, Japan, near Tokyo. The center primarily offers seminars on silicone products for the automotive, electronics, sealant and personal-care sectors.

Wacker manufactures silicone products at Tsukuba through its joint venture, Wacker Asahikasei Silicone (AWS). With the addition of the academy, the site now reportedly combines under one roof not only production, R&D and application technology, but also a training center for the company’s silicones.

“Our new training center in Tsukuba is another milestone in our growth strategy for Asia, particularly for Japan,” said Christian Hartel of Wacker’s Executive Board during the opening ceremony.

