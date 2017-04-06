OMEGA: Digital Thermometers

This company announced the next generation of precision digital thermometers: the HH911T/HH912T series. They are reportedly user configurable for Type K, J, T or E thermocouple probes to provide a range of temperature measurements from -250 to 1,372°C (-418 to 2,502°F). The HH911T (single input) and the HH912T (dual channel inputs with T1-T2 readings) can provide uninterrupted portable measurement capability without expensive batteries, AC adaptors, or chargers. This series uses ultra-low-power electronics, which provide a 2,000-hr battery life using 3 AA batteries that are included.

The creative ergonomic design of these instruments makes them easy-to-read, hold, and clean. Designed for one-handed operation, these tools are comfortable to carry and use for extended periods of time, yet rugged enough for a toolbox. The instruments also come standard with a tilt stand and a magnetic mount for convenient hands-free operation.

For more information, visit www.omega.com.