ICE USA Reports Strong Registration Numbers

Registration numbers are reportedly very strong for ICE USA, the International Converting Exhibition, and InPrint USA, the Industrial Print Show, according to organizers. The co-located shows will be held April 25-27at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

ICE USA 2017, marking its fourth edition in the Americas, is reportedly North America’s leading converting exhibition. The InPrint USA show comes to the U.S. for the first time, focusing on connecting manufacturers who use print as a key component of the manufacturing process with leading brands in the fields of industrial specialty, screen, digital, inkjet, and 3D technology print solutions.

“For ICE USA, our registration numbers are tracking ahead of previous shows and we have exceeded our forecast for attendees for InPrint USA,” said Melissa Magestro, executive vice president of Mack Books Exhibitions Inc. “We were very excited about co-locating the two shows so we focused on some key strategic initiatives to expand show attendance. We developed really strong technical, educational sessions for both shows for all levels of experience. We reached out to Latin American packaging and converting associations and have received strong support from them expanding the show’s reach and awareness in the region. Finally, we provided marketing support to exhibitors who have taken a strong lead on inviting their customers.”

For more information, visit www.ice-x-usa.com.