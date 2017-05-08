Beacon Roofing Supply Acquires Lowry’s Specialty Distribution

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. recently announced that it has acquired Lowry’s Specialty Distribution, a distributor of waterproofing, sealants, air barriers and related products.

Lowry’s co-owners Keith and Michael Musante, both of whom will remain with the company, stated, “The entire Lowry’s team is very excited to be joining forces with Beacon, which has demonstrated a strong commitment to growing its existing waterproofing business both organically and through acquisitions of family owned businesses like Lowry’s. Becoming part of a public company with a presence across the entire U.S. and Canada creates opportunities for Lowry’s to grow our business beyond what we could have done on our own and offers our employees career advancement options that are unique to the distribution industry, all while maintaining the entrepreneurial spirt and brand loyalty to Lowry’s, SWS and Can-Do that we have worked so hard to develop over the last 40 years. I could not be more excited for our future as part of Beacon.”

“Lowry’s is a great addition to Beacon and significantly strengthens our existing waterproofing and related complementary products business in the western United States, including our first entry into the Hawaii market. Waterproofing and related products comprise a huge and growing market and present tremendous sales opportunities for Beacon, both to Lowry’s existing customers and through cross-selling to our core roofing contractor base,” said Paul Isabella, Beacon’s CEO and president.

For more information, visit www.becn.com.